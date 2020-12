Sutherland added a skylight to new primary bath, which is located behind the couple’s bedroom. The custom maple vanity has a white concrete top and Kohler Purist fixtures. The glass Roku wall tile in Rain Gloss is by Walter Zanger, and the ceramic floor tile is Original Style Moonbeam penny round. The new door is a copy of the cabin’s original interior doors. “I love how the wood door plays against the modern tile,” Sutherland says.