At a Japanese Flower Art School, Nendo Drapes an Ivy of Mirrors Over a Stone Garden by Isamu Noguchi

At the Sogetsu school for "ikebana" —the Japanese craft of flower art— Nendo installed thousands of reflective pieces mimicking the natural formation of wildly growing ivy, and spread it across the institution’s spacious exhibition venue. The vast installation of reflective shards is delicately placed across a layered stone garden designed by influential artist and architect Isamu Noguchi .

The exhibition titled "Hana So" commemorates the school's 90th anniversary. In its entirety, each element was individually overlaid across the stone garden, creating a reflective diorama that appears as if it has its own inner life source. Effectively, the ivy reveals subdued glimpses of the colors and outlines of the exhibited ikebana flowers.

The resulting space creates a kaleidoscopic visual effect and an interactive experience of the senses, thanks to the refractions of diffused colors. The addition of this mirrored layer between the ikebana and the interior garden creates a harmonious interaction, seemingly intertwining the flowers within the stone space.

