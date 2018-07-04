This Dreamy Japanese Abode Is Part Greenhouse
By Michele Koh Morollo –
In the city of Maebashi in Japan’s Gunma Prefecture, an extraordinary home features a solarium for the owner's plants.
To accommodate the owner’s hobby of growing succulents, the SNARK team, which has offices in both Gunma and Tokyo, designed a sun-drenched, two-story home that marries the aesthetics of a greenhouse with the program of a family residence.
Project Credits:
Architecture: SNARK Inc.
Builder: Omnibus Inc.
Structural engineering: Ouvi
