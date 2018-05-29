Moveable Walls Amplify Sublime Views For This Costa Rican Home
Located in Santa Teresa, a small, seaside town in Costa Rica’s Puntarenas Province, Ocean Eye has been designed by the award-winning Costa Rican practice Studio Saxe. The two-level home is a series of interwoven terraces that create a dynamic, unexpected relationship between the residents and the surrounding natural landscape.
Thanks to foldable wooden walls, the interstitial terrace spaces blur the lines between what is considered inside and out, fostering a stronger enjoyment and appreciation for Mother Nature.
"A series of terraces break down barriers between the different spaces contained within, both vertically and horizontally, while simultaneously connecting the family to the surrounding landscape," says founder of Studio Saxe, Benjamin Garcia Saxe.
"These openings in Ocean Eye have been carefully arranged to allow for the flow of air to move through the house, cooling it naturally in the humid environment."
Project Credits:
Architecture: Studio Saxe
Builder: Dante Medri and Adrian Alvarado
Structural engineering: Sotela Alfaro Ltda.
Photography: Andres Garcia Lachner
