Get Your Surf On in This Traveling Truck Hotel
After nine months of idea generation and construction, Portuguese surfers Daniela Carneiro and Eduardo Ribeiro transformed a Mercedes Benz Actros into a two-story, mobile hotel. Known as the Truck Surf Hotel, the truck provides travelers with the opportunity to explore the best surf spots while adventuring through Europe and Africa.
This modern, surf hotel-on-wheels provides flexible travel accommodations without compromising relaxation and comfort. The mobile hotel contains five guest rooms—four with bunk beds and one with a double bed—and can accommodate up to 10 guests. When parked, the upper floor expands through a built-in hydraulic system.
On the first floor, there is a fully functional kitchen, dining area, lounge furniture, modern shower, a toilet room complete with an ocean view, and a terrace for soaking in the sunset. Designed with energy conservation in mind, the owners promote being good stewards of the land, hoping to create the smallest footprint possible through their trips.
Large windows draw in abundant daylight, while wooden panels provide warmth. Boasting air conditioning, a sound system, Wi-Fi, and a projection screen for viewing surf videos, the Truck provides modern amenities for travelers.
Located along the coasts of Morocco and Portugal, the truck is parked for two or three nights at different campsites or private land, touring hidden-gem surfing spots and lively towns. Although the unique hotel is small in comparison to a luxury resort, the authentic experiences which result are incomparable. Each tour, uniquely curated for the guests, includes not only surfing, but authentic cultural experiences and recreational activities, such as yoga, horseback riding, or boat rides.
Prices start at just $603 per week, including breakfast, accommodations, transportation, surf sessions, and equipment. Staying at the Truck Surf Hotel is sure to be an unforgettable holiday.
Project Credits:
Interior Design: Truck Surf Hotel
Owner: Eduardo Ribeiro, Truck Surf Hotel
