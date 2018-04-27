A Famed Japanese Composer's Effortless Honolulu Hideout Asks $2.95M
Before indoor/outdoor living became a common catchphrase, architects Sid Snyder and Vladimir Ossipoff of the Honolulu–based firm Ossipoff Snyder Architects were designing dwellings in Hawaii that embodied the fluidity of the concept.
Take this real estate gem in Honolulu, for example. Designed and built by Snyder in 1969 and currently owned by the electronic music pioneer Ryuichi Sakamoto, the home is sited on a hillside in the Waialae Iki neighborhood in order to take advantage of extensive views of the Oahu shoreline.
To further blur the boundaries between the interior and exterior, the upper level of the 2,996-square-foot home wraps a private courtyard. Floor-to-ceiling folding doors provide natural ventilation and easy circulation between indoors and outdoors, while a 197-square-foot covered lanai is a second, open-air living room. A natural finish palette, including exposed wood, bleached lumber, tile, and stucco-covered cinder block, complete the home's relaxed vibe.
1525 Ehupua Place in Honolulu is now being listed for $2,950,000 by Diane Ito of Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties. See the full listing here.
Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.