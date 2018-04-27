A Famed Japanese Composer's Effortless Honolulu Hideout Asks $2.95M

Before indoor/outdoor living became a common catchphrase, architects Sid Snyder and Vladimir Ossipoff of the Honolulu–based firm Ossipoff Snyder Architects were designing dwellings in Hawaii that embodied the fluidity of the concept.



Take this real estate gem in Honolulu, for example. Designed and built by Snyder in 1969 and currently owned by the electronic music pioneer Ryuichi Sakamoto, the home is sited on a hillside in the Waialae Iki neighborhood in order to take advantage of extensive views of the Oahu shoreline.