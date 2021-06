Bathroom Lesson

In the gleaming, glam bathroom, “it was important to use different whites,” says Hayon. “The dull Macael marble I used is warmer and easier to combine with white ceiling paint than stone from Carrara.” Hayon’s Josephine ceramic lamps, designed for Metalarte, are complemented by a matching warm gray Bisazza Bagno vanity, also by Hayon.

