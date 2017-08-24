A Home Inspired by the Stars Soars Off the Ground
View Photos
Concrete Homes + Home Tours

A Home Inspired by the Stars Soars Off the Ground

Add to
Like
Share
By Matthew Keeshin and Dwell
This new retreat cantilevers over the Canadian forest for river views.

Hidden outside of Quebec City in Cap-à-l'Aigle, Altaïr House designed by Bourgeois / Lechasseur architects, fits seamlessly into the surrounding forest. "Altaïr" means "flying eagle" and is the brightest star in the Aquila constellation. Inspired by the form of the star's alignment, the house is V-shaped and made up of two volumes stacked on top of one another. At the point where the structure opens up, the house faces north to optimize river views.  

The house is finished in a gray wood facade while the roof or most private areas of the home are covered in western cedar. The cedar extends into the interior for continuity.&nbsp;

The house is finished in a gray wood facade while the roof or most private areas of the home are covered in western cedar. The cedar extends into the interior for continuity. 

Photo Categories:
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample


A large window at the end of the corridor on the first floor faces the river and overlooks the pool and deck. The level also includes the children's bedrooms and utilities.&nbsp;

A large window at the end of the corridor on the first floor faces the river and overlooks the pool and deck. The level also includes the children's bedrooms and utilities. 

Photo Categories:



The second floor includes another open plan that blends the kitchen, dining area, and living room together. After ascending to the top, another deck folds over the pool to create an overhang. The wide-spanning glass wraps around the top of the cantilever to take full advantage of the natural setting.&nbsp;

The second floor includes another open plan that blends the kitchen, dining area, and living room together. After ascending to the top, another deck folds over the pool to create an overhang. The wide-spanning glass wraps around the top of the cantilever to take full advantage of the natural setting. 

Photo Categories:


Located on the second floor, the living room hovers above the lower deck.&nbsp;

Located on the second floor, the living room hovers above the lower deck. 


The south-facing facade looks out towards the forest.&nbsp;

The south-facing facade looks out towards the forest. 