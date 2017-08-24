View Photos
A Home Inspired by the Stars Soars Off the Ground
Add to
Like
Share
By Matthew Keeshin and Dwell –
This new retreat cantilevers over the Canadian forest for river views.
Hidden outside of Quebec City in Cap-à-l'Aigle, Altaïr House designed by Bourgeois / Lechasseur architects, fits seamlessly into the surrounding forest. "Altaïr" means "flying eagle" and is the brightest star in the Aquila constellation. Inspired by the form of the star's alignment, the house is V-shaped and made up of two volumes stacked on top of one another. At the point where the structure opens up, the house faces north to optimize river views.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.