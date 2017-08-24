A Home Inspired by the Stars Soars Off the Ground

Hidden outside of Quebec City in Cap-à-l'Aigle, Altaïr House designed by Bourgeois / Lechasseur architects, fits seamlessly into the surrounding forest. "Altaïr" means "flying eagle" and is the brightest star in the Aquila constellation. Inspired by the form of the star's alignment, the house is V-shaped and made up of two volumes stacked on top of one another. At the point where the structure opens up, the house faces north to optimize river views.