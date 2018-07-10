Try Dwell+ For FREE
Independent Volumes Make Up This Unique Hamptons Home
Independent Volumes Make Up This Unique Hamptons Home

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
An East Hampton abode is designed to be a comfortable setting for two, while also a perfect place to entertain family and friends.

Hamptons-based firm Bates Masi +Architects has recently unveiled one of its latest projects: the beautiful residence known as Georgica Cove. 

The team was hired by a couple looking to build a home on their beachside property that would be large enough to accommodate their love for entertaining. More so, the clients yearned for a design that would blend into the pastoral setting and fit with the vernacular building traditions of the region—predominantly shingle-style homes and barns.

To instill the desired sense of comfort and peace, it was important that the design blend with the setting and local building traditions.

From the courtyard, views extend straight through the home to the other side of the structure. 

Through ample research, the architects concluded they could achieve their clients' wishes in an innovative way by referencing New England connected farms—multiple buildings/settings, each with distinct uses.

For instance, by offsetting or rotating one volume from the next, it could gain more light, air, and privacy from the other functions. 

The separate volumes are unified in their external appearance.

Following this example, the design for Georgica Cove divides the residence into separate, independent volumes—one for the owners’ bedroom and office, one for an eat-in kitchen and family room, another for the formal living and dining areas, and so on. 

The spaces are arranged around a courtyard to create visual and physical connections. Yet, these connected areas can be broken up by large sliding doors. 

Each structure has an independent mechanical system allowing it to be shut down when unoccupied. This allows the livability of the house to expand and contract whether the couple is alone, hosting dinner parties, or have a full house of overnight guests. 

As with connected farms, the limited material palette unifies the various spaces. 

The design repurposes the historical typology of the connected farm to suit the needs of the site and the family. By referencing the area’s history and tradition, Georgica Cove is an evolution of its cultural expression.

Each structure has an independent mechanical system so it can be shut down when not in use. 

The interior design and finishes echo the exteriors of the home. 

The cedar shingles—common to local buildings—are scaled up to the size of the boards to cover the roof and sidewalls. 

Oak floors and millwork throughout unify the spaces. 

A quiet spot for contemplation takes advantage of the surrounding scenery. Cedar screens provide privacy and filter light, while also picking up on the lines of the exterior vertical siding. 
Bates Masi +Architects

The interiors are bright and airy thanks to high wood-paneled ceilings and expansive glazing that open to the outdoors. 

A subdued material palette unifies the interiors and keeps them looking crisp and contemporary. 

A cedar screen adds an openness to the staircase.

A marble plinth filled with sand elevates the house, while also creating drywells to accept stormwater runoff. 

Here is the lovely home at dusk. 

Project Credits: 

Architect of Record: Bates Masi +Architects

Builder/General Contractor: John Hummel and Associates Custom Builders
Structural Engineer: Steven Maresca

Landscape Design: J. Mendoza Gardens

Interior Design: Erica Millar Design

