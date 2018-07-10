Independent Volumes Make Up This Unique Hamptons Home
Hamptons-based firm Bates Masi +Architects has recently unveiled one of its latest projects: the beautiful residence known as Georgica Cove.
The team was hired by a couple looking to build a home on their beachside property that would be large enough to accommodate their love for entertaining. More so, the clients yearned for a design that would blend into the pastoral setting and fit with the vernacular building traditions of the region—predominantly shingle-style homes and barns.
Through ample research, the architects concluded they could achieve their clients' wishes in an innovative way by referencing New England connected farms—multiple buildings/settings, each with distinct uses.
For instance, by offsetting or rotating one volume from the next, it could gain more light, air, and privacy from the other functions.
Following this example, the design for Georgica Cove divides the residence into separate, independent volumes—one for the owners’ bedroom and office, one for an eat-in kitchen and family room, another for the formal living and dining areas, and so on.
Each structure has an independent mechanical system allowing it to be shut down when unoccupied. This allows the livability of the house to expand and contract whether the couple is alone, hosting dinner parties, or have a full house of overnight guests.
The design repurposes the historical typology of the connected farm to suit the needs of the site and the family. By referencing the area’s history and tradition, Georgica Cove is an evolution of its cultural expression.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Bates Masi +Architects
Builder/General Contractor: John Hummel and Associates Custom Builders
Structural Engineer: Steven Maresca
Landscape Design: J. Mendoza Gardens
Interior Design: Erica Millar Design
