An Incredible Home in Hawaii That’s As Much Fun As Summer Camp

Sunshine, island breezes, grass skirts, and surfing are just some of the things that this summer camp-inspired home brings to mind. Surrounded by mountain and sea views, it's located at the foot of Pu'u Ku'ili, the Big Island’s old cinder cone that's known for being a good place for spotting whales.

Western red cedar, oversized sliding doors, board-formed concrete, operable wood louvers, and rope lashing contribute to the home's laid-back, camp-like feel.

Designed by San Francisco-based practice Walker Warner Architects with interiors by Philpotts Interiors and landscaping by David Y Tamura Associates, the home follows the layout of traditional Hawaiian architecture and is composed of multiple structures.



Upon passing an entry bridge, one enters a massive green compound with six separate buildings.

The main building features an open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area that boasts high ceilings and is surrounded by a generous outdoor deck.

Thanks to a short corridor with a seating area, this living space is connected to the master bedroom in one wing, and a studio space in another wing.

In the expansive backyard, a large overhang of western red cedar shelters a tiki bar, outdoor seating lounge, and an elongated pool.

Next to the bar and lounge area is a barbecue/luau spot where family and friends can enjoy outdoor cooking and feasting under the shade of a Kiawe tree.

Other buildings on the property include a large bathhouse with a wooden bath tub and a parking garage.

Marion Philpotts-Miller, who designed the interiors, used retro elements, rattan chairs, metal bed frames, and summery colors including olive green and flamingo pink in order to create a stylish, surf shack-inspired look.