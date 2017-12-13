An Incredible Home in Hawaii That’s As Much Fun As Summer Camp
Home Tours

An Incredible Home in Hawaii That’s As Much Fun As Summer Camp

By Michele Koh Morollo
This 5,590-square-foot home on Hawaii's Big Island is a contemporary—and beautiful—take on summer camp.

Sunshine, island breezes, grass skirts, and surfing are just some of the things that this summer camp-inspired home brings to mind. Surrounded by mountain and sea views, it's located at the foot of Pu'u Ku'ili, the Big Island’s old cinder cone that's known for being a good place for spotting whales.

An Incredible Home in Hawaii That's As Much Fun As Summer Camp - Photo 1 of 20
An Incredible Home in Hawaii That's As Much Fun As Summer Camp - Photo 2 of 20
Western red cedar, oversized sliding doors, board-formed concrete, operable wood louvers, and rope lashing contribute to the home's laid-back, camp-like feel. 

An Incredible Home in Hawaii That's As Much Fun As Summer Camp - Photo 3 of 20
Designed by San Francisco-based practice Walker Warner Architects with interiors by Philpotts Interiors and landscaping by David Y Tamura Associates, the home follows the layout of traditional Hawaiian architecture and is composed of multiple structures. 

An Incredible Home in Hawaii That's As Much Fun As Summer Camp - Photo 4 of 20

Upon passing an entry bridge, one enters a massive green compound with six separate buildings. 

An Incredible Home in Hawaii That's As Much Fun As Summer Camp - Photo 5 of 20
An Incredible Home in Hawaii That's As Much Fun As Summer Camp - Photo 6 of 20

The main building features an open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area that boasts high ceilings and is surrounded by a generous outdoor deck. 

An Incredible Home in Hawaii That's As Much Fun As Summer Camp - Photo 7 of 20
An Incredible Home in Hawaii That's As Much Fun As Summer Camp - Photo 8 of 20

Thanks to a short corridor with a seating area, this living space is connected to the master bedroom in one wing, and a studio space in another wing.

An Incredible Home in Hawaii That's As Much Fun As Summer Camp - Photo 9 of 20
An Incredible Home in Hawaii That's As Much Fun As Summer Camp - Photo 10 of 20

In the expansive backyard, a large overhang of western red cedar shelters a tiki bar, outdoor seating lounge, and an elongated pool. 

An Incredible Home in Hawaii That's As Much Fun As Summer Camp - Photo 11 of 20
An Incredible Home in Hawaii That's As Much Fun As Summer Camp - Photo 12 of 20

Next to the bar and lounge area is a barbecue/luau spot where family and friends can enjoy outdoor cooking and feasting under the shade of a Kiawe tree. 

An Incredible Home in Hawaii That's As Much Fun As Summer Camp - Photo 13 of 20
An Incredible Home in Hawaii That's As Much Fun As Summer Camp - Photo 14 of 20

Other buildings on the property include a large bathhouse with a wooden bath tub and a parking garage.

An Incredible Home in Hawaii That's As Much Fun As Summer Camp - Photo 15 of 20

Marion Philpotts-Miller, who designed the interiors, used retro elements, rattan chairs, metal bed frames, and summery colors including olive green and flamingo pink in order to create a stylish, surf shack-inspired look. 

An Incredible Home in Hawaii That's As Much Fun As Summer Camp - Photo 16 of 20
An Incredible Home in Hawaii That's As Much Fun As Summer Camp - Photo 17 of 20

With its open design and alfresco chill zones, this home is set up perfectly to enjoy the best of Hawaii’s stunning landscape and pleasantly warm weather. 

An Incredible Home in Hawaii That's As Much Fun As Summer Camp - Photo 18 of 20
An Incredible Home in Hawaii That's As Much Fun As Summer Camp - Photo 19 of 20
An Incredible Home in Hawaii That's As Much Fun As Summer Camp - Photo 20 of 20

Project Credits: 

 - Architecture: Greg Warner, Clark Sather, and Amadeo Bennetta of Walker Warner Architects 

- Interior Design: Marion Philpotts-Miller and Ginger Lunt Piper of Philpotts Interiors

- Builder: Link Vaughn of Maryl Construction

- Lighting Design: Halina Gruszka of Lighting & Engineering Integrated, Inc.

- Landscape Design: David Tamura of David Y Tamura Associates 

- Structural Engineering: Kris Johnson of GFDS Engineers

- Mechanical Engineering: Mark Morrison of Mark Morrison & Associates 

- Civil Engineering: David Ross of Ross Engineering, Inc. 

- Photography: Matthew Millman Photography