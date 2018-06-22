Try Dwell+ for FREE
An Australian Cottage Gets a Mediterranean-Inspired Revamp
Renovations + Australian Homes

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
With crisp, white stucco walls and a lush garden setting, this airy space will mentally transport you to the Mediterranean.

When tapped to redesign a darling cottage in Brisbane's Little Italy, the team at Cavill Architects was inspired by "architecture with veneration for the past." As a result, the newly remodeled dwelling now pays homage to the Italian migrant workers' housing that was a crucial part of the Australian city's post-war settlement. 

Beginning at the front, the garden walls meander under the existing cottage and finish at the rear of the site. 

Imagined as a series of repurposed garden walls, the home indeed takes on a Mediterranean-like feel with bright, open rooms, white stucco walls, and a living space that is fully integrated into its glorious garden setting.  

The open kitchen has a warm Mediterranean-like feel and overlooks the central garden.

Large sliding doors fully enable indoor/outdoor living. 

The notion of an integrated indoor/outdoor experience runs counter to the plan of a traditional Queensland worker's cottage, where the living areas often sit alongside an external deck.

Rather than opting for the schematic, open-plan design of the renovated Queensland worker's cottage, the formalized living, sitting, and dining areas are compartmentalized; each room is dedicated to their function.

The minimalist material palette is a mix of whitewashed stucco, wood, and concrete. 

A quiet office nook. 

Even the bathrooms have a luminous feel. 

 The firm has also preserved features typical to the pre-war worker's cottage. 

Everything has been planned with particular attention to the character of the streetscape and the preservation of the landscape. The garage door has been integrated with a timber screen, which provides visual relief and delicately mediates between public and private space. 

Project Credits: 

Architect of Record: Cavill Architects

Structural Engineer: Westera Partners

Landscape Design Company: Dan Young Landscape  

