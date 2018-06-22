An Australian Cottage Gets a Mediterranean-Inspired Revamp
When tapped to redesign a darling cottage in Brisbane's Little Italy, the team at Cavill Architects was inspired by "architecture with veneration for the past." As a result, the newly remodeled dwelling now pays homage to the Italian migrant workers' housing that was a crucial part of the Australian city's post-war settlement.
Imagined as a series of repurposed garden walls, the home indeed takes on a Mediterranean-like feel with bright, open rooms, white stucco walls, and a living space that is fully integrated into its glorious garden setting.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Cavill Architects
Structural Engineer: Westera Partners
Landscape Design Company: Dan Young Landscape
Get the Renovations Newsletter
From warehouse conversions to rehabbed midcentury gems, to expert advice and budget breakdowns, the renovation newsletter serves up the inspiration you need to tackle your next project.