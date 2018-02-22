6 Flooring Options to Consider For Your Next Kitchen Renovation

Let's face it: your kitchen floor probably gets the most action of any of the flooring in your house. So making sure you have chosen the right materials is one of the most important decisions to make in any kitchen renovation.
Often the center of the home, there's no doubt the kitchen is a heavily trafficked area. Serving as a social center where family and friends can gather together, the flooring in this area should be durable, functional, and long-lasting in order to withstand the test of time.
Below, we've narrowed down six of the best materials to consider when looking to renovate your kitchen floor.
Bamboo: Elegant and Practical
Understated and elegant, bamboo flooring is a great choice, as it is eco-friendly, durable, and aesthetically pleasing to the eye.
Not only is it relatively affordable compared to hardwoods, but it is also low maintenance, as it doesn't require any special care. Plus, bamboo is springy underfoot, making it a more ergonomic choice than some harder options. However, it isn’t as moisture-resistant as other materials and can warp in high humidity, so make sure your home's climate will welcome this material if you decide to go with this option.
Get the Renovations Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Hardwood floors are a classic choice. A top contender for flooring throughout the home, wood flooring offers a high-end, warm look. By adjusting the stain of the wood, you can also change up vibes instantly.
Although hardwood floors can be pricey, the use of reclaimed wood can be a more cost-effective and eco-friendly choice. However, because wood in kitchens require special protection from excess moisture, if you live in an area with high humidity, you may want to avoid wide planks, as they can warp over time.
Stone: Naturally Cool and Distinctive
Durable and easy to clean, stone is an excellent flooring option with a great variety of choices. Marble, travertine, granite, and slate are popular options, which can add depth and a level of sophistication. Naturally cool, stone flooring is a good choice for hotter climates. Yet don't let that deter you if you live in cooler temperatures, as installing sub-floor radiant heat will keep your floors warm in the winter.
Just be sure to purchase more than you need and review all tiles before installing them so you can pick your pieces to maintain a single tone.
Tile: Colorful and Playful
Another classic flooring solution is tile. Tiles can work for any budget and come in a variety of colors, shapes, and sizes, not to mention they are also easy to clean.
Tiles are a wonderful way to add character to your kitchen floor. Two examples are ceramic and porcelain—both being made from clay mixtures fired at high temperatures to create a hard, durable material. However, one drawback to tile flooring is that the individual tiles can crack, and grouting does require periodic sealing and cleaning.
Concrete: Chic and Minimalist
Polished concrete flooring is an easy way to obtain a stylish contemporary look and can make a great choice for a low-maintenance kitchen floor. Durable enough to stand up to the busiest kitchens and easy to clean, concrete is a lovely choice for warm climates. However, concrete can be hard on your body if you will be standing for prolonged periods of time.
Cork: Eco-Friendly and Cost-Efficient
Eco-friendly and a natural insulator, cork is another great flooring choice. It is also naturally anti-microbial, and if you’re on a budget, cork tiles are easy to install yourself. However, make sure the cork you choose has a durable finish so that it can repel water. If you are purchasing cork tiles, it is advisable to buy extra in case you need replacements in the future.