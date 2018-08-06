A Luxe, Handcrafted Tree House Offers Blissful Escape Into Nature

Following two years of hard work, Kieran and Helen Fisher are now welcoming guests to the Ravendere Retreat , a handcrafted tree house set amidst 12 acres of pristine forest in Southwest England.

The hexagonal tree house is slightly over 800 square feet in size.

Conceived as an eco-friendly holiday rental, this approximately 800-square-foot, timber-framed tree house was a risk that happily paid off.

Since the property is located in an Area of Outstanding Beauty (AONB), obtaining planning permission was a potential problem that was fortunately overcome when the local council granted approval.