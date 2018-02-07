A Geodesic Getaway in Northern California Asks $475K

Located in Guerneville, in the heart of Sonoma County, California's Russian River Valley, this one-bed, one-bath, geodesic escape is now on the market for $475,000 .

The property features not only the geodesic dome home, but also a large yard and two additional structures.

Built in 1980, the home recently underwent a renovation and features an updated kitchen and refinished woodwork throughout. Highlights of the home include a handmade spiral staircase, triangular window, hexagonal wood paneling, a wood-burning stove, custom tile work in the shower, and an upstairs office space overlooking the living room.

The property also features a large yard with a separate building for laundry, and another structure that could be used as an artist studio or a petite guest house.