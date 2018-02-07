A Geodesic Getaway in Northern California Asks $475K
Real Estate + Californian Homes

A Geodesic Getaway in Northern California Asks $475K

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
This one-of-a-kind "Dome Home" features impressive woodwork and a groovy, geodesic design.

Located in Guerneville, in the heart of Sonoma County, California's Russian River Valley, this one-bed, one-bath, geodesic escape is now on the market for $475,000.

The property features not only the geodesic dome home, but also a large yard and two additional structures.

The property features not only the geodesic dome home, but also a large yard and two additional structures.

Built in 1980, the home recently underwent a renovation and features an updated kitchen and refinished woodwork throughout. Highlights of the home include a handmade spiral staircase, triangular window, hexagonal wood paneling, a wood-burning stove, custom tile work in the shower, and an upstairs office space overlooking the living room.

The property also features a large yard with a separate building for laundry, and another structure that could be used as an artist studio or a petite guest house. 

The open space is bright and airy, yet has the feel of a private retreat in the forest.&nbsp;

The wood-burning stove keeps the home warm on cool nights.&nbsp;

Triangular windows let plenty of light in.&nbsp;

The kitchen has been recently updated.&nbsp;

Hexagonal wood paneling makes for a lively interior.

The handmade spiral staircase&nbsp;

A view of the geodesic dome from the top

An office space is off the bedroom

Watch the stars through triangular windows in the domed bedroom.&nbsp;

The custom tile work in the shower

The deck looks out over a forested section of land.&nbsp;

12090 Highway 116 is now on the market for $475,000. Find the full listing here.

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.