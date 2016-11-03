This Backyard Triumphs Over Trouble to Become an Oasis of Calm

Like any dedicated do-it-yourselfers, Carmen and Todd Cherniawsky have had their share of missteps and successes. Alone or with the help of contractors, they’ve whitewashed floors, redone a bathroom, and gutted the kitchen of their 700-square-foot home in the Hollywood Hills. But it was a near-disaster that paved the way for the modern garden that is their property’s undisputed star. Todd, an art director and production designer for such films as Avatar, Oz the Great and Powerful, and The BFG, and Carmen, a hairstylist and avid dressage rider, had rented the 1924 house for several years before buying it. They loved the convenience of living small, but they knew they had work to do. Atop their wish list was improved access to the backyard, a 15-by-37-foot patch that they could reach only via the driveway, or, if they were feeling especially agile, by climbing out the bedroom window. They also wanted to give their cats—Bukowski, Ernie, Benjamin, and Louie—a place to roam without becoming the target of scavenging coyotes. But when the wall at the back of their property began to buckle, those plans were shelved. Not only had an unretained pool and faulty drainage at a property up the hill left their soil saturated, but their garage had become a de facto buttress for dirt migrating down from a grading project up the slope.

The new retaining wall at the rear of Todd and Carmen Cherniawsky’s 550-square-foot yard protects against damage caused by water and seismic activity. A Radial chandelier from CB2 hangs from nylon cords above a Jensen Jarrah dining set from Universal Patio Furniture.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Enter contractor Steven Blake, who specializes in challenging hillside construction projects. "Carmen and Todd had a horrible water problem," he says. "If there had been an earthquake, they would have had a catastrophe."

Todd, who studied architectural engineering in his native Canada before earning degrees in industrial and production design, came up with a scheme based on the geotechnical and civil engineers’ reports. The only solution was a massive retaining wall, which required Blake to drill down 65 feet to pour friction pile foundations and install drains to carry water to the road. Many months and $45,000 later, the residents had their wall, along with the peace of mind that their home wouldn’t be wiped out in the next major temblor. Notes Carmen, "It’s the best money you could ever spend if you live in the hills."



Easy-to-maintain Mexican Feather Grass and succulents have reduced the yard’s water consumption.



"We’re both modernists at heart. We don’t like to change materials too much—we prefer them in their most natural form."—Todd Cherniawsky, resident



A wicker sectional from Target and a custom fire table that Todd designed sit under Sunbrella shade sails.