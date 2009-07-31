Remaking the Past
After having his apartment stripped bare by unknown perpetrators, furniture maker Simon Watts is getting back on his feet—and learning that one’s possessions assume a whole new importance when they’re all suddenly taken away.
Text by
Photos by
This story was originally published in Dwell’s June 2004 issue.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Published
Last Updated
TopicsDwell Magazine