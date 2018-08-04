A Frank Lloyd Wright-Inspired Home Near Chicago Hits the Market at $777K

Crafted to embrace indoor/outdoor living, this beautiful midcentury home features Frank Lloyd Wright’s influences throughout. However, the renowned architect’s connection to the residence goes far beyond design inspiration.

Designed and built in 1966 by Richard and Rosemary Libby, the house traces its ties to Wright through Rosemary’s parents, who had made custom cabinetry, drapes, and upholstery for the celebrated architect and other high-profile clients.

A vaulted ceiling and full-height glazing placed on the opposite end of the entrance gives the home an airy and spacious feel upon stepping inside.

The couple—he an engineer and she an artist—applied Wright-inspired design throughout the house, from the seamless connection to the outdoors to the luxurious soaking tubs. Richard and his father-in-law also custom-built many of the home furnishings.

A look inside the master bedroom, the largest of the six bedrooms, which features exterior access, built-in desks, and an immersive connection with the outdoors.

Moreover, the Libbys ensured the six- bedroom , three- bath home’s long-term sustainability with a design that emphasized energy efficiency and low maintenance.

The house is organized around the great room's 53-foot-long ceiling beam, "the largest beam that a truck can haul on the highway," says the current owner.

"‘Maintenance free’ was a main theme in the design of the house, which is why they picked the materials they did—materials that would hold up to the test of time," say the owners.

"They were also green before green was in by using repurposed materials like clinker brick and marble," they continue. "Since Richard was a mechanical engineer, energy efficiency was a major design criterion for them, and they included a zoned HVAC floor outlet."