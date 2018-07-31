A Former Strip Club Transforms Into a Snazzy Boutique Hotel

Located on the corner of Queen and Broadview in Toronto, Ontario, the red-brick, Romanesque Revival-style structure has underwent numerous names since it was originally built in 1891. From its time serving as the headquarters for a soap factory, to the years it was infamously known as Jilly's Strip Club, this historic architectural landmark has now been revamped into the swanky Broadview Hotel.

Although it took several years of renovation, Toronto–based firm ERA Architects beautifully restored many of the building's existing exterior details, while the creative team at DesignAgency reimagined the interiors.

