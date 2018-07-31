A Former Strip Club Transforms Into a Snazzy Boutique Hotel
Located on the corner of Queen and Broadview in Toronto, Ontario, the red-brick, Romanesque Revival-style structure has underwent numerous names since it was originally built in 1891. From its time serving as the headquarters for a soap factory, to the years it was infamously known as Jilly's Strip Club, this historic architectural landmark has now been revamped into the swanky Broadview Hotel.
Although it took several years of renovation, Toronto–based firm ERA Architects beautifully restored many of the building's existing exterior details, while the creative team at DesignAgency reimagined the interiors.
There's no doubt the teams had their work cut out for them, as the building had been steadily declining since the '70s. Yet, after looking to the building’s storied past and the neighborhood’s current youthful vibe for inspiration, they were able to create a new authentic atmosphere that simultaneously combines historic details with contemporary style.
"Through the transformation of the hotel, we embraced a building that had been unseen for a long time and made it visible with a layering of design elements inspired by its own history, " explains Matt Davis, co-founding partner at DesignAgency.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: ERA Architects
Builder / General Contractor: Streetcar Developments Inc.
Structural Engineer: Atkins + Von Groll , Raymond Von Groll
Interior Design: DesignAgency , Matt Davis
Cabinetry Design / Installation: CCW Inc., Ian Scanling