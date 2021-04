The home is situated on top of a cliff with no road access and steep boulders, which made construction especially challenging. Before starting the construction of the home, the owner built a trail to allow access for a four-wheel drive and trailer. “My best friend came to help me with the foundation, which is concrete pads anchored into the granite rock,” says the owner. “We spent a week here just preparing the foundation, in our tents, fighting off the mosquitos.”