A Family's California Ski Retreat is Designed to Blend in With Its Site

By Heather Corcoran
In Truckee, California, the charred cedar–clad Martis Camp 141 celebrates its mountainous surroundings.

When designing the 5,700-square-foot mountain getaway, architect Greg Faulkner looked to the colors and materials of the surrounding forest for inspiration. 


The charred cedar–clad structure in Truckee, California, was designed by architect Greg Faulkner, for a family with grown children that wanted a place to host friends.&nbsp;

The 5,700-square-foot getaway features glazed screens surrounding the living and dining areas. A travertine marble slab fireplace anchors the space; the floors are California walnut.

The dining area features ebonized quarter-sawn oak cabinetry with travertine work surfaces.&nbsp;

To maximize the space for guests, the structure features six private sleeping areas, including two that do double duty, like this space that incorporates an office.&nbsp;

The structure is divided into two solid vertical volumes connected by glazed living areas. The cedar cladding and steel panels reflect the hues of the surrounding forest.&nbsp;

