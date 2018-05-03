A Norwegian Family Retreat Balances Private and Communal Spaces

"To gather at the family retreat for weekends or holidays is a beautiful tradition," says architect Snorre Stinessen of Stinessen Arkitektur, "but the challenge is often that given a few days, you also long for some privacy again." For this recently completed vacation home on the Malangen Peninsula, an hour drive south of Tromsø in Northern Norway, Stinessen addressed this need by siting two clusters of cabins to overlook a fjord. Each cluster, the first identified as the main building and the second called the annex, is comprised of separate volumes defined by their function. The main building and the annex are connected by a covered central "courtyard" with a fireplace and outdoor kitchen, which serves as the entry to the home.

