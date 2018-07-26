Located on 100-acre ranch just 25 miles from downtown Austin, near the famous Hamilton Pools at the edge of the Texas Hill Country, Rancho Buena Vida—"Good Life Ranch"—sits high on a shaded bluff, overlooking its own spring-fed water source.

The clients, who were living in the Washington, D.C., area when the project started, had been planning to relocate to be closer to family. They tapped Ben Dozier of Root Design Company, a design consultancy that brings together designers and builders, to oversee the project and renovate the property to suit their needs.