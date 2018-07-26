An Old Texas Ranch Becomes a Spectacular Family Haven
Located on 100-acre ranch just 25 miles from downtown Austin, near the famous Hamilton Pools at the edge of the Texas Hill Country, Rancho Buena Vida—"Good Life Ranch"—sits high on a shaded bluff, overlooking its own spring-fed water source.
The clients, who were living in the Washington, D.C., area when the project started, had been planning to relocate to be closer to family. They tapped Ben Dozier of Root Design Company, a design consultancy that brings together designers and builders, to oversee the project and renovate the property to suit their needs.
The original ranch consisted of an existing main house, a guest house, and a small chicken coop—all in dire need of contemporary updates. The clients were also hoping to increase the residence's square footage in order to create an idyllic retreat that would also be able to accommodate their extended family and friends.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Root Design Company, @rootdesignco
Builder/General Contractor: Root Design Company
Structural Engineer: ARCH Engineers, Brad Farris
Pavilion Shop Drawings and Construction: Drop House
Landscape and Pool Shop Drawings: Holden Water
Photography: Chase Daniel, @thevuvobandit
