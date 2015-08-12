What was once a dull asphalt driveway with sporadic, overgrown foliage was morphed into a large, welcoming social area in the front entryway. A reflecting pool was carved out of the earth. Extensive landscaping makes the area more appealing to visitors. The corrugated metal used on the facade—a nod to the owner’s original desire to use repurposed shipping containers—was painted electric green underneath the cantilevered front porch roof, and blue for the side fencing that surrounds an outdoor dining area, to keep the color palette upbeat and fun.