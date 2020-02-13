A Donald Wexler Midcentury in Palm Springs Is Listed For $725K
Sited in the heart of Palm Springs, this chic 1,845-square-foot midcentury is seeking a new owner.
Hitting the market at $725,000, there's no question this four-bedroom, three-bath home built in 1961 and designed by iconic architect Donald Wexler is a rare find. The modest midcentury features clean lines, modern updates, and all of its original character and charm. Scroll ahead for a glimpse inside.
1555 Vía Roberto Miguel, Palm Springs, is now being listed by Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty for $725,000. You can see the full listing here.
