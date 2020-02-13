A Donald Wexler Midcentury in Palm Springs Is Listed For $725K

Hitting the market at $725,000 , there's no question this four- bedroom , three- bath home built in 1961 and designed by iconic architect Donald Wexler is a rare find. The modest midcentury features clean lines, modern updates, and all of its original character and charm. Scroll ahead for a glimpse inside.

The home has a sunny yellow door that is picked up as a bright and fun accent color throughout.

A mason block wall encloses a small front patio with access from the kitchen via a sliding glass door, creating a strong indoor-outdoor connection.

The entry opens into the updated kitchen and dining area.

The kitchen features many upgrades, including new cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, a wine fridge, and a breakfast bar.

The open-plan living room has a wall of glass sliding doors and clerestory windows that trace the iconic angled roofline.

The living room opens to the pool and patio area.

Polished concrete floors run throughout the entire home, linking all the rooms with the same sophisticated modern style.

The home opens up to an expansive patio with a saltwater Pebble Tec pool and spa—not to mention striking mountain views.

1555 Vía Roberto Miguel, Palm Springs, is now being listed by Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty for $725,000. You can see the full listing here.

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.