“Given that the apartment is just for ourselves and my daughter Lulu, we were able to eliminate the need for most doors completely,” says Bob Faust. “Given the layout and flow, we all can find private spaces as needed without ever feeling like anything is closed off completely. The beauty of not having doors is how the light transitions all the way through the apartment from north to south, over walls and through chases of space that are more like galleries than hallways.” The painting in the bedroom is by Aaron Gilbert, and the work in the living room is by Kehinde Wiley.