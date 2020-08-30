“Carlo came up with a pivoting wall system that is used primarily when events come indoors and we need to separate the studio from the more public galleries and common space,” says Bob Faust. “The system creates good separation when needed for security reasons, but the walls disappear when not in use so you feel like there are no doors anywhere. It feels like a giant loft space with infinite possibilities.” This part of the gallery features a sculptural work by Matt Wedel, a print by Hank Willis Thomas, and a work by Nick Cave.