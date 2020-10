“The most costly part of the project was the storefronts on both sides of the building—a result of the remedial work that the structure and masonry required,” says Parente. “It was definitely worth it, as the seamless expanse of glass reinforces the building’s street-level prominence. It also allows for the quality of the light in the studio, which is important to the feel of the space. It’s dramatically different from the dark, cavernous space that was there before.”