When artist couple Nick Cave and Bob Faust purchased the building, it was in rough condition. Portions of the roof structure were in disrepair and collapsing, windows were broken, and the basement had water damage. Many of the large openings had been filled in, giving the building a monolithic, uninviting feel. "It was essentially an abandoned building," says architect Carlo Parente. "They were very clear on the spaces they needed for working and living, and the organization of these spaces. They stressed the importance of open and flexible spaces, including the ability to display their works of art."