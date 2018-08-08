Grab This Dazzling Detroit Loft in a Historic School Building For $450K
Originally built in 1918, the Nellie Leland School was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2002 before being converted into Leland Lofts—residential condos that maintain the turn-of-the-century charm of the original schoolhouse.
Located at the northern end of Lafayette Park, near Eastern Market and close to Downtown Detroit, this two-bedroom condo is now being offered for sale. The expansive, bright unit features large windows, an airy open-plan living space, and a surprising amount of storage tucked away in charming built-in cabinets, which have been repurposed from the original classroom. Scroll through for a peek inside.
1395 Antietam Ave. is now being listed by Jan Dijkers at the Loft Warehouse. See the full listing here. Photography courtesy of Stylish Detroit. Staging by Candace Mary Interiors.
