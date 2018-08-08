Grab This Dazzling Detroit Loft in a Historic School Building For $450KView 9 Photos

Grab This Dazzling Detroit Loft in a Historic School Building For $450K

Blending the past with the present, this 100-year-old building is a treasure trove of timeless charm, modern features, and expansive living spaces.
Originally built in 1918, the Nellie Leland School was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2002 before being converted into Leland Lofts—residential condos that maintain the turn-of-the-century charm of the original schoolhouse. 

Located at the northern end of Lafayette Park, near Eastern Market and close to Downtown Detroit, this two-bedroom condo is now being offered for sale. The expansive, bright unit features large windows, an airy open-plan living space, and a surprising amount of storage tucked away in charming built-in cabinets, which have been repurposed from the original classroom. Scroll through for a peek inside. 

A look at the large kitchen.

The open-plan kitchen, dining, and living rooms are big and bright with high ceilings, large windows, and lots of storage space repurposed from the original school. 

The unit has an industrial loft-like feel. 

Exposed ducts add to the loft's industrial vibe. 

A look at the delightful living room. 

The second bedroom can also be used as a home office. 

Large windows allow ample light to flood into the bedrooms. 

The bathroom conceals the washer/dryer, and also benefits from original cabinetry. 

Lockers remain in the hallways of Leland lofts, adding to the character of the turn-of-the-century former schoolhouse. 

1395 Antietam Ave. is now being listed by Jan Dijkers at the Loft Warehouse. See the full listing here. Photography courtesy of Stylish Detroit. Staging by Candace Mary Interiors.

