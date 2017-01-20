A Design Competition Unveils a Pop-Up Hotel Concept That’s Soon to Hit the Welsh Countryside

The winning designs hail from a competition that invited architects from all over the world to submit compact designs inspired by Wale’s legends and its rich history. Epic Retreats hosted the competition at the end of 2016 in order for the campaign to coincide with Wales’ 2017 Year of the Legends—a year-long tribute to the nation’s ancient myths. With only 200 spots available, visitors can book a three-night weekend or a four-night midweek experience through Epic Retreats, which will include experiences that are inspired by the location—from beer tasting and Welsh meals prepared by expert chefs, to sea fishing and traditional performances.

Shown here is the interior of Arthur's Cave, one of the winning designs that's also shown in the image above. The concept was designed by Miller Kendrick Architects.

Though there are eight total winning designs, we’re specially highlighting "Arthur's Cave," which was created by Miller Kendrick Architects Ltd. Inspired by the legend of King Arthur, the London-based firm created what they imagined as a cave where he and his knights could take shelter while traveling. Though the design team utilized modern construction elements, they also referenced to ancient Welsh techniques, caves, monoliths, and cromlechs.

The structure and envelope is made with a hybrid of CNC-cut plywood sandwich panels that will be glued together and braced by a series of birch-faced ply portal ribs. To ensure warmth for visitors, the interior will be lined with slate off-cuts and insulated with locally-sourced sheep’s wool.

Take a look below at the remaining winning designs.