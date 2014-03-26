A Design Classic Reimagined: Artek Stool 60

Stool 60 is defined by its circular seat and three bent legs, which became a signature of Finnish architect Alvar Aalto’s furniture designs. The clever curves of the legs enable the stools to be stacked easily when not in use. The stacked stools create a cascade of birch legs, which creates a distinctly sculptural look.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

In honor of the Stool 60’s 80th anniversary in 2013, Artek relaunched the stools with the anniversary edition collection, which is characterized by colored seats. The colors were chosen by Artek as a nod to the Aalto-designed Paimio Sanitorium, which was completed in 1932. The stools are inspired by the colors that were used in the tuberculosis hospital, including the sunny yellow floors, soft green walls and vivid turquoise railings.

In addition to the colorful anniversary editions, Artek reintroduced the Stool 60 in collaboration with prominent contemporary designers, including the Mike Meire edition Stool 60, which reimagines the iconic stool in various multicolor options that are both unexpected and refined.