A Scandinavian-Style Pavilion in England Is Listed For $2.1M
Set in a bucolic locale in the English countryside, the sleek 2,519-square-foot property borders a working farm and features a one-acre garden. The work of Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen, c0-founder of Copenhagen's Norm Architects, the single-story home calls to mind the glass-and-steel constructions of iconic midcentury architect Mies van der Rohe.
A long, narrow, flat-roofed pavilion set on a rectangular steel frame, the minimalist home features Siberian larch cladding on the exterior, Dinesen Douglas fir floorboards, and dark gray window frames—giving the residence a distinctively Scandinavian look throughout.
The bright and airy open kitchen enjoys full-height glazing with sliding doors which lead to both the front yard and the backyard garden.
A corridor runs the length of the home, allowing natural light to enter through the floor-to-ceiling windows—providing a wonderful sense of space, extra square footage to enjoy, and beautiful views of the surrounding countryside scenery.
The sitting room looks out over the garden. A recessed open fire with a floating hearth provides warmth during the colder winter months.
The master bedroom has glazed doors leading to both the front and back yards, a walk-in dressing room, and an ensuite bathroom.
The property also comes with a detached self-contained annex with the same Siberian larch cladding. It is adjacent to the main property and could serve as a perfect spot for an office or an in-law suite.
The Pavilion House is now being listed by Bedfords for approximately $2,136,000.
