A Scandinavian-Style Pavilion in England Is Listed For $2.1M
View Photos
Real Estate + European Homes

A Scandinavian-Style Pavilion in England Is Listed For $2.1M

Add to
Like
Share
By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Designed by Danish architect Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen, the Pavilion House in Southwold, Suffolk, comes with a detached annex.

Set in a bucolic locale in the English countryside, the sleek 2,519-square-foot property borders a working farm and features a one-acre garden. The work of Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen, c0-founder of Copenhagen's Norm Architects, the single-story home calls to mind the glass-and-steel constructions of iconic midcentury architect Mies van der Rohe

A long, narrow, flat-roofed pavilion set on a rectangular steel frame, the minimalist home features Siberian larch cladding on the exterior, Dinesen Douglas fir floorboards, and dark gray window frames—giving the residence a distinctively Scandinavian look throughout.  

The bright, open, contemporary kitchen

The bright, open, contemporary kitchen

Photo Categories:
Get the Real Estate Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

The bright and airy open kitchen enjoys full-height glazing with sliding doors which lead to both the front yard and the backyard garden. 

The corridor allows for views that extend the entire length of the home.&nbsp;

The corridor allows for views that extend the entire length of the home. 

Photo Categories:

A corridor runs the length of the home, allowing natural light to enter through the floor-to-ceiling windows—providing a wonderful sense of space, extra square footage to enjoy, and beautiful views of the surrounding countryside scenery. 

A Scandinavian-Style Pavilion in England Is Listed For $2.1M - Photo 3 of 11 -
Photo Categories:

The sitting room looks out over the garden. A recessed open fire with a floating hearth provides warmth during the colder winter months. 

A sitting area with a stove&nbsp;creates a cozy sense of hygge.

A sitting area with a stove creates a cozy sense of hygge.

The master bedroom has glazed doors leading to both the front and back yards, a walk-in dressing room, and an ensuite bathroom.

The master bedroom offers a view of the exterior annex.&nbsp;

The master bedroom offers a view of the exterior annex. 

The minimalist bathroom design features an open shower and a freestanding tub.&nbsp;

The minimalist bathroom design features an open shower and a freestanding tub. 

Every bedroom offers views of the stunning countryside.&nbsp;

Every bedroom offers views of the stunning countryside. 

A Scandinavian-Style Pavilion in England Is Listed For $2.1M - Photo 8 of 11 -

The property also comes with a detached self-contained annex with the same Siberian larch cladding. It is adjacent to the main property and could serve as a perfect spot for an office or an in-law suite. 

The exterior features Siberian larch cladding.

The exterior features Siberian larch cladding.

A close-up of the home's elegant wood siding&nbsp;

A close-up of the home's elegant wood siding 

The steel frame and low profile with expanses of glass calls to mind the style of Mies van der Rohe.&nbsp;

The steel frame and low profile with expanses of glass calls to mind the style of Mies van der Rohe. 

The Pavilion House is now being listed by Bedfords for approximately $2,136,000.

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.