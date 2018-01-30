A Scandinavian-Style Pavilion in England Is Listed For $2.1M

Set in a bucolic locale in the English countryside, the sleek 2,519-square-foot property borders a working farm and features a one-acre garden. The work of Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen, c0-founder of Copenhagen's Norm Architects, the single-story home calls to mind the glass-and-steel constructions of iconic midcentury architect Mies van der Rohe.

A long, narrow, flat-roofed pavilion set on a rectangular steel frame, the minimalist home features Siberian larch cladding on the exterior, Dinesen Douglas fir floorboards, and dark gray window frames—giving the residence a distinctively Scandinavian look throughout.