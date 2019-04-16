The Modern Home with Southern Charm

Laura Sohn and Carlos Anderson gave their eastern Tennessee neighbors nothing to complain about when they, with the help of local firm Sanders Pace Architecture, constructed a modern cabin on their property. The land they bought, a twenty-minute drive from downtown Knoxville, is nestled in a copse of cedar trees, behind a swell, hardly visible from the road. In fact, the 2,500-square-foot house—a modern rendition of a dogtrot, spliced into a Y shape and clad in black metal—attracts far less attention than its nearest neighbor, an abandoned farmhouse said to date from the Civil War.