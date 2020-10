The house is situated on a raised plateau, with stone steps that lead down the slope to the lake. The studio, which is used by the wife as an art and creative space, is located on the site of a ruined barn. “My favorite aspect of the house is the integration into the landscape,” says architect Rodrigo Simão. “You don’t feel the weight of the architecture. It feels like it belongs to the place naturally, and like it has always been there.”