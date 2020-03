These Dry Goods Vessels from Fort Standard were originally designed to be used in the kitchen to store various dry goods, from coffee beans to pasta. The vessels can also be used in a modern bathroom, storing cotton balls, cotton swabs, and other essential items. Defined by its thin, cylindrical glass shape, each vessel is sealed with a large cork stopper with turned hardwood handles. The play of materials—glass, cork, and wood—creates visual interest to otherwise simple pieces.