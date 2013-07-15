A Cozy and Modern Indoor-Outdoor Bedroom in Buenos Aires
In Argentinean architect and furniture designer Alejandro Sticotti's bedroom, dappled sunlight and reclaimed-wood floors and walls give the room a warm, peaceful feel.
"I try to use simple, honest materials. I don’t like paint or plaster; I prefer to leave things as they come, and show how things are made," says Sticotti. As throughout his house, furniture from the designer's own line provides most of the bedroom's decorative flourishes. Among the pieces in the room are Sticotti's wooden stools topped with woven rawhide and tray-topped side tables used as nightstands.
Floor-to-ceiling glass doors slide open onto a large deck, physically extending the interior living space. The deck overflows with terra-cotta pots whose contents tell the story of Sticotti and his wife's past and present lives: plants and cacti from their previous apartments and gardens; other people's discarded plants, snagged off downtown sidewalks; and blooming souvenirs from their travels.
