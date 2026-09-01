A Sawtooth Roof With Skylights Caps the Living Space of This Melbourne Home

From the Architect: "A new house on a large block, this residence brings the garden inside. Through a planimetric arrangement that separates the differing living styles of its occupants and their loved ones, the house allows for a diversity of spaces, and gathers the extended family centrally when they are around. Responding to the client’s brief for a house and garden they’d live in forever, the courtyard plan addresses light, difference, and long-term accessibility with four separate quadrants of occupation. Each quadrant responds differently to its climatic and programmatic requirements through its roof and aperture design, while the second level ensures the extended family can be housed (when in town) with separate sleeping and entertainment quarters.



"At the foundation of this design is a conceptual framework that believes in the diversity of occupation through the plan and section. Being an artist, a businessperson, and involved grandparents, the two main occupants hold different interests and requirements, while also needing strong collective areas for themselves and their larger family. With the separation of quadrants created by the loose nine-square grid, each part of the house is free to address its programmatic and climatic requirements through openings, outlooks, and roofing profiles, all the while reaffirming the center of both the house and garden (the kitchen) as the collective space for all.

"From a structural and material perspective, the house sticks to the site’s 1918 covenant. All walls and visible roofs were to be tile, brick, or concrete, and the house follows this with double cement block walls on the ground level and cement rendered brick walls on the first level and visible roofs. Separating these two palettes is a band of pale blue steel that provides a continuous detail with a variety of outcome. Able to act as lintel, rain head, awning, and soft boundary, the pale blue PFC encapsulates a MI—JI endeavor: to allow for a lot with little.