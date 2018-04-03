A Concrete Abode Becomes a Surfer's Paradise
Seeking a place to catch great waves quickly and conveniently, a young businessman reached out to Costa Rican firm NiHu Arquitectos to create a beach house where he could do just that. Known as Yellow Door House, the 4,478-square-foot seaside property is located in the popular surfing destination of Playa Guiones, Guanacaste, and sits just four hours from the client's primary home in the city.
Since the home is on a former rice plantation that has flat, even ground, the architects were able to stretch the floor plan and add a number of outdoors spaces around the three main buildings that make up the house.
"The surrounding geography is very flat and distant. This allows for the exterior landscaping and views to be framed and pulled into the interior spaces as works of art," says Rodolfo Nieto Sarquís, one of the firm's co-founders.
The main house is composed of two concrete prefab buildings that are positioned parallel, but are offset from each other. Between two of the buildings is a semi-enclosed area that features a bar, outdoor shower, and storage racks for surfboards.
Although this area is shaded with a roof, it opens to the outdoors at both ends to create a circulation plan that seamlessly connects the interiors with the exteriors.
On the eastern side of the plot is a third rectangular building that sits across from the two main structures. A small private garden area with a pool and sunbathing deck is located between the units.
Concrete slabs form a pavement that connects the outdoor areas to the entryways of the units. "The result is a patio that runs through the house, allowing for spaces that are easily accessible for the owner and his guests," says Sarquís.
Project Credits:
Architecture, interior, lighting, landscape design, and sound engineering: NiHu Arquitectos
Structural and civil engineering: D.S.I
Cabinetry: Artesanías Kurú