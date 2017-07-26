Explore a Prefabricated House For Sale in England That's Clad With Cor-Ten Steel
Prefab Homes + Real Estate

Explore a Prefabricated House For Sale in England That's Clad With Cor-Ten Steel

By Michele Koh Morollo
Perched along the banks of the River Ouse near the historic English town of Lewes is a Cor-Ten steel house with a "carved-away" ridge that's geometrically striking.

Though this 2,808-square-foot home in Lewes, East Sussex, England, used to be an old workshop, Sandy Rendel Architects transformed it into a beautiful modern home with a building shell that was made of SIPS (structured insulated panels), and prefabricated offsite. It's now available to buy for approximately $2.54 million.  

Explore a Prefabricated House For Sale in England That's Clad With Cor-Ten Steel - Photo 1 of 11 -
Sited off a roughcast concrete river wall, within an area known as South Downs National Park, the property is set against an intense backdrop of a cliff that rises steeply from the ground.  

Explore a Prefabricated House For Sale in England That's Clad With Cor-Ten Steel - Photo 2 of 11 -
The layout of the house orients the interiors in a way that allows for serene views of a river and low-lying meadow, while external pockets of shelter on the road-facing side serve as sound buffers. 

Explore a Prefabricated House For Sale in England That's Clad With Cor-Ten Steel - Photo 3 of 11 -
A human scale is achieved with the addition of two single-story elements on the road-facing side of the house, along with a break in the roofline that makes the center of the ridge look as if it's been carved away.

Explore a Prefabricated House For Sale in England That's Clad With Cor-Ten Steel - Photo 4 of 11 -

The single-story elements protrude from the front elevation of the house to frame an entrance courtyard that's protected from the road by a mesh fence.  

Explore a Prefabricated House For Sale in England That's Clad With Cor-Ten Steel - Photo 5 of 11 -

At ground level, an in situ concrete frame is infilled with local ash-glazed brickwork and glass. On the upper level, a continuous skin of Cor-Ten steel clads the walls and roof. 

Explore a Prefabricated House For Sale in England That's Clad With Cor-Ten Steel - Photo 6 of 11 -

As the Cor-Ten steel weathers, it takes on an interesting ochre color, echoing the shade of the local red clay brickwork that's commonly seen in the Georgian and Victorian heritage houses in this part of England.  

Explore a Prefabricated House For Sale in England That's Clad With Cor-Ten Steel - Photo 7 of 11 -

Inside, on the ground level, a capacious entrance hall opens onto a lateral living area that’s flanked by floor-to-ceiling glazing on three sides to reveal views of the river, cliff, and meadows. 

Explore a Prefabricated House For Sale in England That's Clad With Cor-Ten Steel - Photo 8 of 11 -

At one end of this living area is a kitchen with two large islands of lava stone and cupboards hidden behind rough-sawn timber cladding. From the kitchen, sliding doors open to a sheltered terrace. On the opposite end of the kitchen is a lounge area with sliding doors that lead to another terrace and a garden beyond.

Explore a Prefabricated House For Sale in England That's Clad With Cor-Ten Steel - Photo 9 of 11 -

Also on the ground level is a study, utility room, and WC, which are housed under the single-story structures near the roadside frontage of the house.  

Explore a Prefabricated House For Sale in England That's Clad With Cor-Ten Steel - Photo 10 of 11 -

An open-tread oak staircase leads to the first floor, where the five bedrooms are located. All of the bedrooms (one of which doubles as a study) are positioned along the river-facing side to make the most of the spectacular views.   

Explore a Prefabricated House For Sale in England That's Clad With Cor-Ten Steel - Photo 11 of 11 -

With a dramatic form that complements its surroundings and heritage, this house won the RIBA 2017 National Award, a RIBA South East Award, and the Sunday Times British Home Award 2016 for the "best one-off home in the UK."  