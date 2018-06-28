An Uplifting Lake Tahoe Retreat Uses Light as a Building Material

Faulkner Architects , a Northern Californian firm known for their dramatic, contemporary spaces and spectacular materiality, were approached to build a family home that would have a special relationship with the lakeshore and powerful pines of the property on Burnt Cedar Beach on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe. The resulting residence, called Burnt Cedar , fulfills the clients' desire for a minimalist, timeless, contemporary design that avoids gimmicks.

Burnt Cedar is anchored to its sloping site through a series of steps that lead from the street level to the front entrance.

The natural landscape played an integral role in the home's design. Sandblasted, board-formed concrete echoes the texture of neighboring trees, and floor-to-ceiling cut-outs—inspired by the work of American artist Gordon Matta-Clark, known for his deconstructive "building cuts"—invite rays of sunlight into the interior. This light "[provides] relief from the intensity of the design, dissolving any tension between inside and outside, and casting a controlled illumination onto the reflective, polished, ebonized, concrete floor," explain the architects.