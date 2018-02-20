A Gorgeous Chalet in the Swiss Alps Perfectly Blends Modern and Rustic Design
Located in the rapidly developing Swiss village of Andermatt, this 5,400-square-foot residence on the top floor of a new, five-story apartment building is a true reflection of interior architect and designer Pierre Yovanovitch’s unique approach to design.
His work for his eponymous Paris-based firm, Pierre Yovanovitch Architecture d’Intérieur, is renowned for collaborating with contemporary artists on site-specific installations. Yovanovitch, a former menswear designer for Pierre Cardin, took a similar approach with this distinctive residence, incorporating a combination of vintage design elements, blue-chip artwork, and his own custom designs. The result is refined, yet unpretentious—a contemporary space that pays homage to the traditional aesthetics of the region.
"I wanted to create an interesting, yet inviting, space without detracting from the stunning view of the surrounding alps," says Yovanovitch. "To do this, I incorporated design elements inspired by the region, such as the cantilevered staircase made of spruce and inspired by rural fences. I worked with specialty craftsman from throughout Europe to create custom furniture pieces which I mixed with vintage furniture and art, such as Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone’s stone sculpture."
—Pierre Yovanovitch
Project Credits:
Interior Design: Pierre Yovanovitch Architecture d’Intérieur