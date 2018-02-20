A Gorgeous Chalet in the Swiss Alps Perfectly Blends Modern and Rustic Design

Located in the rapidly developing Swiss village of Andermatt, this 5,400-square-foot residence on the top floor of a new, five-story apartment building is a true reflection of interior architect and designer Pierre Yovanovitch’s unique approach to design.

Hand-blown Salt Crystal lights by Jeff Zimmerman hang above a custom oak bench in the entrance hall.

His work for his eponymous Paris-based firm, Pierre Yovanovitch Architecture d’Intérieur, is renowned for collaborating with contemporary artists on site-specific installations. Yovanovitch, a former menswear designer for Pierre Cardin, took a similar approach with this distinctive residence, incorporating a combination of vintage design elements, blue-chip artwork, and his own custom designs. The result is refined, yet unpretentious—a contemporary space that pays homage to the traditional aesthetics of the region.

Spruce shingles in the entry have been painted to resemble the region's traditional red-tile roofs.

"I wanted to create an interesting, yet inviting, space without detracting from the stunning view of the surrounding alps," says Yovanovitch. "To do this, I incorporated design elements inspired by the region, such as the cantilevered staircase made of spruce and inspired by rural fences. I worked with specialty craftsman from throughout Europe to create custom furniture pieces which I mixed with vintage furniture and art, such as Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone’s stone sculpture."

Matali Crasset's Lanterne suspension fixture in the spruce-paneled stairwell was originally created for a French cathedral.

Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone’s stone sculpture is displayed in the entry.

The living area features a custom-made sectional with a tinted-larch frame set alongside a vintage John Dickinson side table; the yak sculpture is by Gunnar Nylund.

The custom spruce dining alcove features wool-covered custom seating and looks out on sculpted 1970s pine chairs by Chilean artist Roberto Matta, which are in turn framed by the cantilevered spruce stairway, its balustrade inspired by rural fences.



Pine chairs designed by Axel Einar Hjorth in the 1930s flank ceramist Armelle Benoit’s stoneware fireplace with enameled hood.

A second spruce alcove frames a nook with wool-covered custom seating, and features Nendo’s Innerblow coffee tables with blown molten-glass tops; the geometric pillows were designed by Yovanovitch.

The view from inside the second alcove

Rasmus Fenhann’s Douglas-fir and shoji-paper suspension light and a 1960s Charlotte Perriand Sandoz larch stool complement the pine woodwork in the upstairs guest bedroom.

The master bathroom features a custom-made bench and marble mosaic flooring.

A minimalist desk looks out on the alpine scenery in the master bedroom.

A custom sofa is paired with a 1963 bronze coffee table by Philip and Kevin LaVerne and a 1930s side table by Axel Einar Hjorth in the master bedroom.

Another angle of the master bedroom

The night view