A Modern Bali Resort That’s Inspired by the Local Landscape and Culture

Designed and owned by Singaporean architect Soo K. Chan—founder of SCDA Architects—and his wife Ling Fu, the resort has 48 streamlined villas and residences that are inspired by Bali’s local landscape and culture. Materials like stone from nearby village quarries, along with terra-cotta and ceramic ornaments crafted by Balinese artisans, were used for the facade and interiors.



Soori Bali's one-bedroom Mountain Pool Villas and Beach Villas have their own private pools and views of either Mount Batukaru or a peaceful stretch of volcanic black sand beach. The 8,664-square-foot, two-level, three-bedroom residences overlook rice fields and the Indian Ocean. They include outdoor pavilions and terraces, landscaped gardens with water features, and an ocean-facing infinity pool.



The spacious 14,531-square-foot Soori Residence, which can accommodate up to 12 adults, has lawns, pavilions, and outdoor decks with barbecue and bar facilities. It also has its own private infinity pool, gym, spa rooms, and kitchen.

The resort features three dining outlets, a spa offering traditional Balinese health and beauty treatments, and The Courtyard Boardroom for corporate events.

















