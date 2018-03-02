A Contemporary Beach Retreat on California's Central Coast Asks $2.3M
The quintessentially Californian home is only steps from the beaches of Morro Bay on the Central Coast. With its wooden construction, soaring interiors, and floor-t0-ceiling windows, the home is at once airy, comforting, and connected to the outdoors.
The 2,400-square-foot residence, which boasts four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, features groovy, '70s details such as a sunken great room, cork and wood paneling, exposed ceiling beams, and built-in furniture. Floor-to-ceiling wraparound windows allow stunning views of the coastline to fill almost every room. A cozy conversation pit set around a pebble-floored, hearth-and-steel fireplace makes a great feature for those who love to entertain.
3009 Beachcomber Drive has been reduced from $2,850,000 to $2,350,000. You can see the property site here.
