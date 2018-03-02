A Contemporary Beach Retreat on California's Central Coast Asks $2.3M

The quintessentially Californian home is only steps from the beaches of Morro Bay on the Central Coast. With its wooden construction, soaring interiors, and floor-t0-ceiling windows, the home is at once airy, comforting, and connected to the outdoors .

The living room features ample glazing and an exposed beam ceiling.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

The 2,400-square-foot residence, which boasts four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, features groovy, '70s details such as a sunken great room, cork and wood paneling, exposed ceiling beams, and built-in furniture. Floor-to-ceiling wraparound windows allow stunning views of the coastline to fill almost every room. A cozy conversation pit set around a pebble-floored, hearth-and-steel fireplace makes a great feature for those who love to entertain.

A casual eating area off the living room overlooks the deck and stunning views of Morro Bay.

The kitchen has ample storage space and a sleek, contemporary design.

The master bedroom has a fireplace perfect for cool evenings.

A peek at one of the other bedrooms.

The architect's former home holds his office space.

The terrace is perfect for enjoying indoor/outdoor living.

The home is just steps from the beach.

3009 Beachcomber Drive has been reduced from $2,850,000 to $2,350,000. You can see the property site here.

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.

