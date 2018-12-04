A Colorado Home Puts a Modern Twist on Farmhouse Living
Inspired by historic American farmhouses, this modern dwelling is sited at the base of the Rocky Mountain Foothills in West Boulder, Colorado. Designed by Boulder-based firm Surround Architecture, the 6,800-square-foot property features a unique layout that makes the best use of its one-acre site, while also responding to its long driveway access.
The exterior is designed as a simple, geometric structure and houses a stylish, modern facade with an agrarian character. Inside the home are customized iron and steel structural trusses, T&G painted wood ceilings, European oak floors, and two-panel wood doors that give the space a contemporary feel and elegant allure.
The two-level property includes two outdoor patios and a 720-square-foot garage. "With the intention to keep vehicular access as limited as possible, the garage structure sits forward on the lot, allowing the home to make good use of the wooded areas in the body of the property," says Dale Hubbard, founder of the firm.
An elevated breezeway connects the structures, allowing a historic ditch to flow underneath the property. The house’s simple form is oriented to the front and backyard.
The interior areas flow toward the outdoors in all directions, and thanks to the use of bi-fold Dutch doors, as well as movable glass walls in the living room, the home is able to maximize its connection to nature.
Upstairs, the layout is clean and simple, with a loft area connecting the master suite and children’s bedrooms.
"The interior concept is envisioned as a bright, simple, and functional family space, expressed with natural materials and glass. The home needed to be efficient, not just in terms of energy, but also with respect to implementation, and it also has to cater to the needs of ever-changing family life," explains Hubbard.
Project Credits:
Architecture, lighting and interior design: Surround Architecture
Builder: Morningstar Homes
Structural engineering: Ascent Group
Civil engineering: Sanitas Group
Landscape design: Marpa
Sound engineering: AVCrafters
Cabinetry: Bruce Jaffe Design
Custom fabrication: Coalesce
Architectural timber and steel manufacturers: Spearhead