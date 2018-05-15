A Concrete Abode in Uruguay Embraces its Beachfront Setting
Featuring a thin, concrete roof that appears to hover over a concrete mass, Nabuco House by Argentinian architect Pablo Gagliardo sinks into a gently sloping beachfront lot in Maldonado, Uruguay.
The 3,251-square-foot residence is surrounded by trees and native vegetation, and has a pool that faces a peaceful beach.
The lower level, half buried in the earth, is a massive flexible space that can be used as a study or guest room. This level also contains service areas, storage, and a machinery room.
The open-plan, third-level living area expands outwards to two large terraces. The smaller terrace, which has a grilling station, is located above the grove that occupies the bottom of the lot.
The larger terrace, located directly above the parking garage, has an infinity pool and solarium, and looks out to tranquil beach views.
"The social area of the house is in continuous relation with the outside, with open views over the sea, yet well connected to the street and vehicular access," says Gagliardo.
On the exterior, a parallel staircase connects the ground floor with the rear terrace on the uppermost level, so the owners can access the outdoor spaces without going through the interior of the house.
"The thin, inclined concrete roof reinforces the continuity between the interior and exterior by blurring the limits of the enclosed space," continues Gagliardo. "This enhances the impressive views of the lot itself, increasing its height, and opening it up towards the sea."
Project Credits:
Architecture: Pablo Gagliardo
Builder: Angel Tort Construction
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
See a sample