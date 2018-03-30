This Concrete Abode Stretches Over Giant Boulders

"Don’t hurt the boulders," the team at Faulkner Architects was told by their client, a New York City–based AIDS researcher who had recently sought out to create a restorative family getaway in Truckee, California.



Taking the request to heart, the architects were able to construct the home in total deference to the site's existing rocks, and without compromising the design in the least, every single boulder was left in its original place.