An Incredible Brazilian Home That Celebrates Art, Travel, and Nature
With a goal of blurring the lines between indoors and outdoors, mf+arquitetos was recruited to design a personal residence that would be architecturally simple and timeless, as well as integrated with nature. Adorned with a personal collection of art, photography, and sculpture, the single-level dwelling, dubbed the "Collector’s Nook," was designed to be a reflection of the client’s affinity for traveling, exploring, and learning. The 1,399-square-foot home is now a gathering place for these ideas and a platform for eternalizing memories through art and design that tell a story.
Project Credits:
- Architecture, interior design, and lighting design: mf+arquitetos
- Builder/contractor: Vila Romana Engenharia
- Structural engineering: Cenafer
- Civil engineering: Rafael Furlan
- Landscape design: Mônica Costa
- Sound engineering: 3home