A Smart Layout Maximizes Space in This Compact Urban Beach Apartment in Barcelona
View Photos
Small Spaces + Tiny Homes

A Smart Layout Maximizes Space in This Compact Urban Beach Apartment in Barcelona

Add to
Like
Share
By Michele Koh Morollo
Though small in size, this cozy little renovated apartment for two in Barcelona’s beachside neighborhood of La Barceloneta has a bright and breezy feel.

Brick walls, natural oak wood floors, patterned Neoceramica tiles, powder-blue walls and doors, and a little greenery give this Urban Beach Home a casual, youthful, and relaxing vibe.

Designed by Barcelona-based studio Egue y Seta, the 431-square-foot unit was maximized with a new layout. 

A Smart Layout Maximizes Space in This Compact Urban Beach Apartment in Barcelona - Photo 1 of 10 -
Photo Categories:
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

The walls of the existing kitchen, hallway, bedroom, and bathroom were demolished, and the interior was divided into three visually-connected spaces.

A Smart Layout Maximizes Space in This Compact Urban Beach Apartment in Barcelona - Photo 2 of 10 -
Photo Categories:


A Smart Layout Maximizes Space in This Compact Urban Beach Apartment in Barcelona - Photo 3 of 10 -
Photo Categories:

In the dining section of the combined space, a Void table by PIKNIK is flanked by a linear kitchen by Danish brand Kvik on one side. Across from the kitchen is a snug lounge area with a Maison du Monde two-seater sofa and coffee table, rug, and drawing of David Bowie by Mariana Riestra. Next to the dining and lounge are two large balconies that bring in plenty of natural light.

A Smart Layout Maximizes Space in This Compact Urban Beach Apartment in Barcelona - Photo 4 of 10 -

Separating the kitchen from the en suite bedroom is a storage and shelving system framed by an iron joinery glass partition that's topped with plants.

A Smart Layout Maximizes Space in This Compact Urban Beach Apartment in Barcelona - Photo 5 of 10 -

The kitchen- and dining-facing side of the system has cabinets and shelves for glasses, dinnerware, potted plants, books, and an espresso machine, while the bedroom-facing side was turned into a deep wardrobe with white lacquered sliding doors that diffuse and increase the sunlight entering through the bedroom windows.

A Smart Layout Maximizes Space in This Compact Urban Beach Apartment in Barcelona - Photo 6 of 10 -

The clean and modern en suite bathroom hosts a frameless mirror and white subway tiles.

A Smart Layout Maximizes Space in This Compact Urban Beach Apartment in Barcelona - Photo 7 of 10 -

Recessed and track lighting above the original exposed brick walls in the living area reveal the texture of the old bricks, while the ceiling retains its original Catalan vault design.

A Smart Layout Maximizes Space in This Compact Urban Beach Apartment in Barcelona - Photo 8 of 10 -

Generous light and airflow, nautical colors, quirky pendant lamps, and refreshing greenery come together to create a home that reminds us that Barcelona is not just an exciting city, but also a fun and sunny beach destination.  

A Smart Layout Maximizes Space in This Compact Urban Beach Apartment in Barcelona - Photo 9 of 10 -
A Smart Layout Maximizes Space in This Compact Urban Beach Apartment in Barcelona - Photo 10 of 10 -