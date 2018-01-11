Fun, Cheeky Interiors Give This Middle Eastern Eatery a Modern Edge

For their latest venture in downtown Victoria on Vancouver Island, the team behind Superbaba approached Kate Snyder and Jessica MacDonald of Studio Roslyn, hoping to create a space that would align with their plan for high-quality, quick-service Middle Eastern cuisine. Taking a slightly tongue-in-cheek approach, the results reference traditional Middle Eastern architectural motifs as well as quirky details found in diners and eateries across the region.

The nod to the traditional is offset with bold, contemporary colors in varying shades of blues, greens, and pinks painted on the walls and used in the counter, shelving, and seating millwork.









A blue speckled quartzite countertop, paired with off-white textured walls and warm wood tones references details "found in every grandmother's home in Lebanon." The nontraditional applications and intentional placements make the material palette feel relevant and new.



The project’s small budget led to lots of creativity on the part of the designers. Plants, hand-painted signage, and warm lighting help create a relaxing and comfortable atmosphere.

The oversized Globo pendant lighting from Viso Lighting was employed in varying sizes and at varying heights, filling the void left with the exposed ceiling. The lighting choices are another gesture toward the midcentury design found throughout the Middle East.





"Humorous and bold was the goal." -Studio Roslyn





The large Superbaba neon sign, along with the light boxes on the exterior, are a stylish homage to the signage seen in fast-casual spots across the Middle East.

The artwork in the space was collaged and created by Studio Roslyn. "This was where we had a lot of fun with referencing the oversaturated (and seemingly unﬂattering) food photography seen in most döner shops," say Snyder and MacDonald. "We took photos of the food off of the menu at Superbaba and created a ‘surrealist’ version of people engaging with this food. Humorous and bold was the goal."