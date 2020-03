This vintage advertisement features George Nelson’s Ball Pendant Light. The beginning of the caption reads: “Airy, lighthearted ‘Bubbles’ and ‘Net Lights,’ designed by George Nelson, make lamps and lighting fixtures that delight the eyes and warm the heart. Their pleasing shapes are fashioned in sturdy, lightweight steel and a special translucent white plastic.”

The Ball pendant is available at the Dwell Store in a range of sizes.